17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,271 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Corteva accounts for about 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CTVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. 39,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,699. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

