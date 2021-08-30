17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 1.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.49. 50,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,695. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

