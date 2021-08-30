17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,701 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.27 on Monday, reaching $665.79. 40,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The stock has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

