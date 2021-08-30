17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $274.28. 5,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,443. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $276.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

