17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $414,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,972. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

