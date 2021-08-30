17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $275.80.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

