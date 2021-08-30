17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,683 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

