17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Twitter comprises approximately 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 203,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,038 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $64.81. 318,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,714,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.