17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.46. 120,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,490. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

