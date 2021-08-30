17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

JCI traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $75.29. 62,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

