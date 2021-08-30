17,331 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.