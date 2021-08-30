18,047 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. 23,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,112. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

