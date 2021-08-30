195,256 Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.74% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $22.45. 4,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,311. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

