$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

