$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth $15,896,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth $16,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

