$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report $2.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.16 million, with estimates ranging from $15.51 million to $16.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

