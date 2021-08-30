21,925 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $225,701,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $98,718,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $76,502,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,585,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,627,000.

DFUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,858. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95.

