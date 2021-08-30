240,000 Shares in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management bought a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of GIWWU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

