269,306 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE VLO opened at $67.11 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

