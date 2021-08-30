$282.57 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $282.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.14 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.78. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $82.48 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

