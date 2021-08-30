28,681 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

