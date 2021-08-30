$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $163,027,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $73.97 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

