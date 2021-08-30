$315.42 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $315.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.90 million. UDR reported sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.41, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.