318,116 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

