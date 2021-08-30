$327.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post $327.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX opened at $110.87 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.