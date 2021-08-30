$328.00 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $328.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

