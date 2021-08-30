360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

