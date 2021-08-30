372,579 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 372,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.87% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 270,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.74 million, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

