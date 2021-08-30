37,600 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $484.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.74. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

