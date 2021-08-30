39,600 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

