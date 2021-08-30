$42.25 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $42.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.77 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

