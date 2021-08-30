44,637 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

