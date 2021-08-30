4,512 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Visa makes up 0.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.68. 264,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $451.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

