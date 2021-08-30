45,463 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of FE opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

