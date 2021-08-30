$49.76 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $49.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.02 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $193.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.