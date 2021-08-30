$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report sales of $50.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cutera stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a P/E ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

