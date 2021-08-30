$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post $50.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,939,351 shares of company stock worth $74,319,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 101,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

