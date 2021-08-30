$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $503.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.20 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

