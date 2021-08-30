510,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,000. Discovery accounts for 0.7% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,812,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,148. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

