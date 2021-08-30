51,364 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,975,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

