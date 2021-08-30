51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.92% of 51job worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 51job by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 51job by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in 51job by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

