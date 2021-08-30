52,319 Shares in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Loral Space & Communications Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.24% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

LORL stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

