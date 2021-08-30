$524.48 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $524.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,950,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

