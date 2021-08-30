5,251 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

PH traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.18. 6,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

