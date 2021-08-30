5,468 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. ANSYS accounts for about 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $364.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.