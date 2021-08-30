$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.21 million and the highest is $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $214.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

