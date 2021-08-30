$551.53 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $551.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.60 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The GEO Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,773,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

