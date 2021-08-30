60,077 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

