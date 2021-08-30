62,600 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of STERIS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.