63,212 Shares in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 4.52% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

